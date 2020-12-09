Priority Ambulance donates chest compression devices to Loudon County fire departments

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County firefighters were the recipients of four chest compression devices Wednesday thanks to their emergency response partners Priority Ambulance.

The LUCAS 3 chest compression devices are being provided to each of the fire departments providing first response in Loudon County. Priority Ambulance also has four of the devices for its own use.

The LUCAS device performs chest compressions while freeing the hands of EMTs and paramedics for other medical care or moving the patient even in tight, constrained spaces. The system also eliminates the risk of human error and fatigue in compressions.

The upgrade represents a more than $120,000 investment in specialized equipment for the county’s EMS system.