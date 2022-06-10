KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Priority Ambulance is offering free, paid training opportunities for people to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). The company is accepting applications for a 10-week EMT-basic course in East Tennessee with free tuition, certification and testing.

Priority Ambulance will partner with Roane State Community College to offer an EMT-basic course.

Priority Ambulance ETN is also offering a training wage and full benefits package as a full-time employee during classroom hours throughout the course.

Priority Ambulance will accept 12-20 students. Applicants, who were not accepted, are allowed to resend the application for future classes.

Classes start on Monday, July 18, and are held at Priority Ambulance’s East Tennessee Headquarters, 901 Callahan Drive, Suite 100. Students will complete clinical and 9-1-1 shift ride-alongs and interfacility ambulances in Loudon, Knox, Blount and Cocke counties.

Students are required to pass the National Registry exam in order to graduate. After completing the training, students will be able to work as an EMT, earning about $30,000-45,000 a year.

“The demand for dedicated students who are ready to begin their careers in EMS has never been greater,” said Rob Webb, Priority Ambulance vice president of East Tennessee. “EMT National Registry certification is the first step in what can be a long and promising career in a growing industry. By providing a free class and a wage to complete training full-time, we hope to remove any financial barriers toward that goal.”

Priority Ambulance of Tennessee is holding interest sessions with open interviews and aptitude testing for the class in Knoxville and Newport.

EMT-Basic Academy Open Interviews & Aptitude Testing

Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

Monday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

An informational session will be held Monday, June 20, in Newport, Tenn., from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Students have to apply in order to attend the session.

Applications are open at priorityambulancetn.com/careers.