Proceeds from author’s book continues to help Sevier County community

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been more than four years since the devastating wildfires in Sevier County, but one author is hoping to do his part to help the community.

Allen Robbins is the general manger of the Sevier County Electric System and penned the book, “Trial By Fire,” as a way to document the stories of those on the frontlines during the fires.

Allen said he didn’t intend the publish the book back in 2019, but a lot of people kept asking him to share the stories from that night.

Proceeds from the book are also going to help different agencies across the county.

You can purchase a copy of the book HERE.