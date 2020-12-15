Proclamation from Mayor Jacobs: Dec. 15 is Bill of Rights Day in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — December 15 is Bill of Rights Day in Knox County, according to a proclamation made by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jacobs declared the day Bill of Rights Day in the county.

He described the first 10 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution as listing, “…specific prohibitions against government power thereby securing the liberties and freedoms of Americans.”

“The Bill of Rights if one of the most influential documents in the history of the world.” Mayor Glenn Jacobs

President Franklin D. Roosevelt first designated December 15 as Bill of Rights Day in 1941 in honor of the document’s 150th anniversary.