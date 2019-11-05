Professional bass angler & 2019 Bassmaster Classic champ Ott DeFoe speaks to high schoolers

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday night, Bassmaster Classic champ Ott DeFoe shared his expertise with more than 100 aspiring anglers.

DeFoe is not only from Knoxville, he won the 2019 Bassmaster Classic Championship that took place right here in our city this past spring.

Monday night, he was excited to share his time with high schoolers as bass fishing continues to gain popularity.

Monday night’s event was at Alcoa High School, but there were students from several area schools on hand.