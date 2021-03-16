Progress continues on new amphibian and reptile exhibit at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is getting closer to opening its new ARC campus, a conservation area for amphibians and reptiles.

Aside from the turtles and snakes, there more than 85 plants shipped in from around the world to make the animals feel at home.

In total, there are more than 85 plant species placed throughout the ARC campus.

“I can’t wait for them to see some of these species of palms and some of these plants that are put in and already big and established,” Zoo Knoxville Grounds & Horticulture curator Jen Henderson said. “That’s going to help give the look, and I want to be in there and see all the little faces.”

The 12,000-square-foot Clayton Family ARC campus is set to open this spring.