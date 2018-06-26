Progress underway at Little Ponderosa Zoo after December's fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) - People at Little Ponderosa Zoo are celebrating small victories as they bounce back from tragedy. Their new facility being built comes with new additions for them to continue caring for exotic animals.

Flames consumed the main barn at Little Ponderosa Zoo in December. Employees worked to save as many animals as they could, but dozens died. Investigators deemed the deadly fire accidental.

Nearly seven months later, the zoo's owner, James Cox, showed off the facility as it was under construction to explain his plans.

"We're so excited about what's happening here," said Cox.

Inside the large facility there will be reptile, bird and primate displays with glass so that people can better watch the animals. For the first time, Little Ponderosa Zoo will have an on-site veterinary clinic with state-of-the-art tools.

"We're most excited about our own vet place where they can come in and do all the work right here," added Cox.

On the second floor of the facility, Cox says there will be offices and conference rooms.

"We're hoping for great things to happen in this area. We would like to do some re-habbing in this area if we can get approved."

One plan that's taken time to be approved is getting natural gas to heat and cool the facility more efficiently. They've used propane and heat lamps for years.

"The other structure, we sort of moved it around to make it work when we started rescuing animals but this building here is going to be built to re-home and keep animals here," said Cox.

Supplies for the new facility were delivered to the zoo in mid-April and every day since then, crews have been working hard. They hope to be finished by late August.

Cox believes when everything's done, they'll be able to care for more animals which is what he's always dreamed of.

"I didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel for a few months but now I can see there is a light at the end of the tunnel and I'm excited about that light," said Cox.

After the fire and while construction has been happening, Little Ponderosa Zoo has continued rescuing animals. They've taken in primates, porcupines, foxes and other exotic animals. If you would like to donate and help in their re-building process, you can visit the zoo's website by clicking here.