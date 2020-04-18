Project Be Kind: Children start nonprofit to serve restaurant meals to first responders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nine-year-old Kathryn Kannard and 7-year-old Fritz Kannard were walking with their mom in a desolate Market Square — the first time the two had ever seen the popular downtown gathering spot usually filled with people, empty.

“We started to go to each little kiosk and restaurant and reading storefronts and reading the signs, ‘We’re gone,’ and Kathyrn was just like, ‘What is going to happen?’ mom Mary Kathryn Kannard said. “And Fritz was playing in the rain, and goes, ‘Well we can just feed the firefighters.’ “

And so nonprofit Project Be Kind was born.

The two children’s first microproject was to help restaurants feed first responders.

“I think it’s a really good idea for people all over Knoxville to help feed their first responders,” Kathryn said.
 
The two teamed up with restaurants including Oliver Royale. General Manager Sondra Richardson said they were honored to be involved.
 
“The biggest thing that is important to us in a time of crisis and everything that’s happening right now show’s community over competition,” Richardson said.
 
The project started three weeks ago by feeding firefighters. When UT Medical Center reached out about feeding its staff this week the nonprofit fed more than 500 at the hospital. 

“We’re making their day a little bit easier,” Mary Kathryn said. “It just means everything’s a little better.
  
“That was the entire goal. It was Knoxville strong. It’s our community supporting our community.”
 
Richardson agreed, saying the area continues to show the Volunteer State spirit despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Knoxville time and time again they show community over competition,” she said. “We say that all the time but how we’re able to come together and be one. It’s important to be one unit and get through this.”
  
“It has been amazing,” Mary Kathryn said. “I knew Knoxville cared. I knew Knoxville was strong. It has been nothing but love to rally around everyone, from businesses who are like, ‘I’ll just donate, and I’ll purchase that day,’ to individuals. … It’s just been amazing.”

The nonprofit is asking that those who want to donate, businesses and individuals, can visit their website www.projectbekind.com to find out more and learn how they can help.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter