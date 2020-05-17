Project Grad celebrates 2020 graduates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Project Grad found a unique way to celebrate 2020 graduations during the pandemic.

This social distancing car parade was held in the back parking lot of Pellissippi State Community College’s Magnolia Avenue Campus.

The students, all former Austin-East and Fulton High School Project Grad Scholars are graduating from college.

35 Grad Scholars are receiving their post-secondary diplomas this May.

LATEST STORIES: