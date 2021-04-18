Project GRAD celebrates 2021 graduates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Project GRAD was able to celebrate the accomplishments for the 2021 graduating class Sunday night.

Like so many events, the Class of 2021 celebrated virtually.

During this year’s celebration, a Project GRAD scholar and Austin-East graduate spoke, asking for one thing from her classmates.

“If there’s one thing I wish for you guys to remember, not only as my peers, but as some of my lifelong friends and cousins, sisters, brothers and all… I just want you guys to live to know that being a peer is only the beginning of what I am of you,” said Chinaya Mason.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker emceed the event.

