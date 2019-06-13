Project GRAD holds closing ceremonies for Summer Institute
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Project GRAD wrapped up its 2019 Summer Institute with some celebration.
The institute was holding its closing ceremonies Thursday and Friday to celebrate the 300 students that completed the program, which gives students from local high schools Fulton and Austin-East the chance to familiarize themselves with the college setting.
Or, to also gain some hands-on experiences.
During the closing ceremonies, students gave presentations to display what they learned during the three-week program, audience members applauded their work and certificates of completion were handed out.
