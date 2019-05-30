Project GRAD kicks off Summer Institute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Project GRAD kicked off its first full day of the program’s Summer Institute on Thursday.

The Summer Institute takes place at Pellissippi State’s main Hardin Valley campus. It’s a change for high school students to get familiar with a college setting and a chance to step up their academic skills ahead of time.

Students from Austin-East and Fulton high schools who attend one of these programs and meet other requirements such as graduating on time with a GPA of at least 2.5 are eligible to receive a scholarship from the Project GRAD organization of $1,000 a year for four years to attend any college of their choice.

