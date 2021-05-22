Project GRADuates celebrate accomplishments with second annual car parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Project GRAD is celebrating its 2021 college graduates Saturday, with the second Annual Project GRADuate Car Parade at Pellissippi State Community College’s Magnolia Avenue campus.

The car parade was created last year because of COVID-19 social-distancing requirements. It was continued this year because students and their families liked last year’s event.

“Graduating from higher education is always a huge deal for our Project GRAD students and their families, but this past year has been like no other. These students persevered during a worldwide pandemic. They stayed dedicated to reaching the end goal — a post-secondary diploma — in spite of social distancing, virtual classes and dealing with all the fear and loss that COVID-19 brought with it.” Ronni Chandler, Project GRAD Knoxville’s executive director

The event was attended by the graduates and their families. The students are graduating from a variety of schools, including Pellissippi State, Compassionate Care, East Tennessee State University, Johnson University, Lincoln Memorial University, Maryville College, South College, Tennessee School of Beauty, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Wesleyan, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, UT-Knoxville and Tusculum University.

To learn more about Project GRAD, go to www.projectgradknoxville.org.