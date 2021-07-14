Proper Popcorn opens 2nd downtown Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Proper Popcorn joins one of the many new businesses opening in downtown Knoxville. This new shop is located on Market Square and is the second location for Proper Popcorn.

Adam Johnson and his brother began the shop with the goal of being a quality popcorn maker. Proper Popcorn has over 65 different popcorn flavors, including spicy buffalo, dill pickle and s’mores.

(Photo via WATE)

Among the 65 flavors is a local specialty. The ‘Neyland Mix’ combines white cheddar and spicy buffalo for a unique, tailgate-ready mix.

The owners have been planning on opening a location downtown and say they are very excited to take advantage of the business potential of the area.