Proposed Roane County rehab facility’s future in doubt as zoning board votes against it

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The future of a rehab facility is up in the air after the Roane County Board of Zoning Appeals voted against a recommendation for the rezoning of the proposed property.

In a packed room of supporters and opponents, the board said the Old Cedar Grove Baptist Church might not be the best location. Several members of the community agreed that there is a need for the facility but the area surrounding the church might not be the best place. Many were worried about their property values dropping and how the facility would change the residential neighborhood.

The rehab facility could still be built without the zoning board’s recommendation. The County Commission will meet to vote on whether to rezone the property or not in a future meeting.

