Prosecutors seek to restore convictions in Pilot Flying J investigation case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal prosecutors want appeals court judges to reconsider their move to overturn guilty verdicts against three former Flying J, now the Pilot Company, executives.

The company’s former president, Mark Hazelwood was convicted of fraud while two others were convicted on related crimes in connection with the fuel rebate scandal.

A key element of that trial is that of an audio recording that documented Hazelwood using racist language. At the time, the defense had pushed back, aiming to keep the recording out of court.

The government argues that judges misunderstood the purpose of those recordings in the case when they overturned the convictions for the three former executives back in October; and the decision creates problems for trying cases in the future.