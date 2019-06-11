Protecting your home and pet from fleas the natural way

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8925339 - pulex irritans isolated on a white background.

The thought of citrus and salt might bring a tasty cocktail to mind, but those ingredients can also be a cheap and natural defense against fleas.

Luckily, there are many natural and affordable options for protecting your pets without resorting to expensive and hazardous chemicals.

Proper hygiene and good grooming habits for your pet are vital in the battle against fleas. Soap and water actually kill the wee vampires.

Once your furry friend is cleaned and combed for fleas, a natural repellent can be applied.

To do the trick, place five drops each of these oils into a cup of water: tea tree, citronella, rosemary, peppermint and eucalyptus. Mix them in the water and apply with a spray bottle.

This mixture can be applied daily. If you don't feel up to making your own, you can buy a premixed version at a health food store.

A key component of the battle at home is to vacuum, vacuum, vacuum. To be safe, dump the bag in a garbage can outside the home, as fleas can still live in the garbage.

Furniture, especially items frequented by your pet, should be vacuumed frequently as well. Also, launder the pet's bed weekly during flea season in the warmest months.

To further repel the wingless insects, here's an option that's not only natural but it costs under about $10. Salt. Make it as powdery as you can get, and sprinkle it lightly over your carpet. Brush it in and leave for about a day before vacuuming thoroughly.

During the summer, fleas live outside. To keep them out of your yard, try the following. Diatomaceous earth is a powder that can be used outdoors. Spread it around the foundation and entry points of your home. Also, try cedar chips. Place them along the edges of your lawn.

Finally, a mixture of equal amounts of bleach and water: Spraying this on the grass every 10 days will zap the fleas.