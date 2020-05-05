Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Action Committee has beefed up its COVID-19 protection on public buses that transport area seniors.

The Knox County Fleet Service Center designed a way to install lexan barriers in CAC buses.

Over the next three weeks they’ll equip roughly 40 buses with the clear, plastic barriers, protecting drivers and passengers alike.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs responded to this initiative saying, “It is imperative that we do everything we can to protect those in our vulnerable population who are read to venture out and return to some semblance of their normal lives.”

Mayor Jacobs also says he’s grateful to the fleet service team for filling a need and doing it quickly.