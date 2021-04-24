Protests continue over the weekend in Knoxville following the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Protests are continuing in Knoxville this weekend following the death of Anthony Thompson Jr. during an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday, April 12.

Dozens of protesters gathered at Hardy Park on Saturday to march through the streets of Knoxville.

Anthony Thompson Jr.’s family spoke ahead of Saturday’s march, encouraging people to protest peacefully in the city.

Anthony Thompson, Jr.’s family is present at today’s event. They are calling for peaceful protests today saying “Let’s not tear the city down, let’s build it back up.” @6News pic.twitter.com/8pioav5qGX — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) April 24, 2021

Saturday’s protests comes just two days after hundreds marched and drove through Knoxville.

A rally is happening tonight in East Knoxville. Our crews talked with a mother who says it’s important for her to show her kids to stand up for what they believe is right. @AMartinNews will have the latest at 11. pic.twitter.com/cSJjghthYK — Justin Mason (@Justin___Mason) April 24, 2021

Tonight’s march is making it’s way downtown. This is the scene from Jackson Avenue in Knoxville’s Old City. You can see dozens are on foot, the line of cars have caravanned behind the march for miles. @6News pic.twitter.com/yVgDcNXdNU — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) April 25, 2021

Protestors have stopped traffic at the intersection of Gay St. and W. Summit Hill. Knoxville Police have blocked traffic in at least one direction of travel. @6News pic.twitter.com/Oofj9h0lu0 — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) April 25, 2021

