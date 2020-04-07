PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new public service announcement was released Monday urging Knoxvillians to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video was produced for the City of Knoxville by Visit Knoxville.

Knox County had 199 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and three deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The Knox County Health Department said on Tuesday morning, the county has 126 cases of COVID-19.