KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will host several public meetings in the new year to receive public input on the hiring of a new police chief.

With current KPD Chief Eve Thomas set to retire in May, city leaders will hold five community listening sessions to help guide the search for her replacement.

The first session will take place on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Larry Cox Senior Center located at 3109 Ocoee Trail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second session will take place later that day from 3-5 p.m. at the City County Building Small Assembly Room.

Another meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 10 at the Family Justice Center located at 400 Harriet Tubman St. It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center, located at 3131 Morris Ave, will host a session later that day from 5-7 p.m.

The final session will take place at the South Knoxville Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center is located at 522 Maryville Pike.

Residents are invited to ask questions and submit their concerns. If someone is unable to make one of these sessions, comments can be sent to ChiefSearch@knoxvilletn.gov.

Thomas became the first woman to lead Knoxville Police when she was appointed chief by then-Mayor Madeline Rogero in June 2018, replacing David Rausch after he was named Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas joined KPD in 1993 and advanced in various leadership roles including serving as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, commander of the Patrol Division’s East District, commander of KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, and Deputy Chief.