Public invited to ‘2020 King Week Celebration’ activities leading to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Beck Cultural Exchange Center announced the “2020 King Week Celebration” activities leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission is hosting several of the activities, which will happen all around Knoxville in the days leading up to MLK Jr. Day.

On Thursday, Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is the Leadership Educational Symposium, at the Rothchild Catering Center.

Then, at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. is the Leadership Awards & Luncheon at the same location.

On Friday, Jan. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is the Community Forum with the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

On Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the Youth Symposium at Austin-East Magnet High School along with the teacher in-service training session at the Sarah Simpson Professional Development Technology Center.

The Y.W.C.A. Race Against Racism event is also happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Phyllis Wheatley Center.

On Sunday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the “A Night with the Arts Tribute” featuring the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra & Carpet Bag Theatre all happening at the Tennessee Theatre.

On Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is the Memorial March Parade at the Midway Chilhowee Park (located on N. Beaman Street). Line-up begins at 8 a.m. for the March.

Then, from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. is the Memorial Tribute Service at Overcoming Believers Church.

Keynote speakers at the events include Judge Pamela Alexander and Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook. Alexander will speak at the Leadership Awards & Luncheon and Middlebrook will speak at the Memorial Tribute Service.

