KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inauguration of Mayor Indya Kincannon will take place on Saturday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be held in the Main Assembly Room at the City-County Building at 400 W. Main St.

Kincannon, City Council members Charlie Thomas, Lynne Fugate, Amelia Parker, Debbie Helsley, and newly elected City Judge Tyler Caviness will be officially sworn in during the ceremony.

Kincannon won reelection in August, beating three other candidates to serve another four years in office.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which Career Magnet Academy Senior William Mendoza will host.

After the swearing-in, a special City Council meeting will be held where Council members will select the next Vice-Mayor, Beer Board Chair, and Council’s Knoxville Transportation Authority representative.

A reception with light refreshments will be held in the breezeway after the meeting concludes.

In an interview with WATE in August, Kincannon said, “I feel like if I can successfully navigate a global pandemic and reimagining public safety and just really a lot of unknowns, we can handle whatever comes next. I’m excited. I’ve got a great team around me, and the best is yet to come.” Kincannon said she aims to focus on public safety and the housing crisis in her second term.

To request language translation services during the inauguration, contact the City’s Human Resources Department at titlevi@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-3100. For disability accommodations, contact City ADA Coordinator Stephanie Brewer Cook at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034.