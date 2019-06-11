Public Records Access suit in its second day, will continue to Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - Tuesday marked the second day for the proceedings in the lawsuit against Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and other sheriff's office employees over access to public records.

The suit claims that the Sheriff's Office violated the Public Records Act by routinely denying UT Professor's Megan Conley's requests to access material related to the 287(g) Program.

PREVIOUS STORY | Knox County Sheriff sued by UT professor for allegedly violating Public Records Act

In court Tuesday, representatives for the Sheriff's Office brought up several previous cases to argue records requests cannot be too broad or far-reaching.

In said previous cases, KCSO reps argued, a person requested all files pertaining to one detail - requiring the state to sort through many documents without an easy way to do so.

Conley's team argument was that the law surrounding records requests are not specific enough, also saying if a request is denied, then an explanation should be given in writing as to why.

The proceedings have adjourned until Monday, June 17.

We'll keep following the case.