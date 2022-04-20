KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pinnacle Turkey Creek is hosting Puppy Palooza and it is sure to be an event that will have your tail wagging!

Puppy Palooza will be on Saturday, May 7 from 11 am to 2 pm in the parking lot near Moda Nail Spa and Alumni Hall.

The free event will feature live music, vendors, giveaways and more! All proceeds from the event will go directly to Young Williams Animal Center.

“We are really looking forward to having the opportunity to give back to the community and Young Williams Animal Shelter! Puppy Palooza is a great opportunity to spend some time with family and friends in the outdoors on our beautiful property!” says Marketing Associate of Pinnacle Turkey Creek, Gabi Abbatemarco.

For more information on the event visit pinnacleatturkeycreek.com.