KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of the Puppy Store says a normal day turned upside down when a puppy was stolen. An unknown woman walked out of the store around 3 p.m. Tuesday with a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Poodle mix puppy.

“About 3:30 we noticed there was a puppy missing. So we went back and reviewed our cameras, and, you know, to our surprise it looked like a 70-year-old lady that had just walked out of our store with a puppy,” said Charles Glatz, the owner.

Glatz said he had seen the woman in the store at least three times in the past month. After he got her picture from the security camera, he went around the other stores close by to see if anyone knew her. He hopes that the Food City close by caught her leaving.

“I let my guard down and right away you just start thinking ‘man if only I had just been paying attention just a little bit more’. We had the door open to get some fresh air in. The door has a chime on it, so when that chime goes off, all of us look at the door. But the door happened to be open, so she slipped out,” said Glatz “So that’s going to change the way we let people in.”

This isn’t the first time that a puppy has been stolen and the majority of the time they are able to get the puppy back according to Glatz.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is investigating the crime. The puppy costs $2,699.