Push to cover certain chemotherapy in next stimulus package

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Cancer Society is hoping the next stimulus package will include funds to cover a certain type of chemotherapy medication for patients.

Oral chemotherapy in pill form is recommended by doctors for certain types of cancer, but for those who’ve lost their jobs and have no insurance, it’s so expensive, it’s out of reach for most.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with cancer survivor Michael Holtz who continues to lobby for cancer funding about this particular issue.

“If I had not had insurance, I would have had to pay $15,000 for 55 days of oral chemotherapy,” Holtz said.

As part of the next stimulus package, from an economic perspective, to help patients with those costs so they can get the treatment their doctor recommends, instead of the one that’s easy and covered.

No word yet on when another stimulus package will be in the works.

You can learn more about how you can support the work on the American Cancer Society’s website.

