Quick Look: New laws set to take effect on July 1 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - On Sunday, more than 150 new laws will go into effect in Tennessee.

Here's a look at a selection of the laws. For a full list of all the laws going into effect, click here.

HB1486 - Consumer Protection: prohibits a consumer report agency from charging a Tennessee consumer to place, temporarily lift, or permanently remove a security freeze and removes all such fees authorized by state law.

SB0727 - Motor vehicles, titling and registration: authorizes persons to display evidence of vehicle registration in electronic formats through the use of cell phones and other electronic devices.

SB1670 - Pharmacy and Pharmacists: authorizes a pharmacist in this state to dispense, in good faith, to a patient without proper authorization or a valid prescription the number of dosages of a prescription drug necessary to allow the patient to secure proper authorization or a valid prescription from the patient's prescriber; limits the amount of a prescription drug dispensed under this amendment to a 20-day supply.

SB2017 - Local Education Agencies: extends homebound instruction to all students, instead of only pregnant students, who have a medical condition that prevents the student from attending regular classes.

HB1947 - Sexual Offenders: defines "playground" for purposes of sexual offender restrictions as any indoor or outdoor facility that is intended for recreation of children and owned by the state, a local government, or a not-for-profit organization.

HB1701 - Taxes, Privilege: imposes a $2.00 tax on a sexually oriented business for each customer that enters; provides for revenue being allocated to the general fund with the intent that amounts be allocated to programs for victims of sex trafficking; schedules the tax to be repealed on July 1, 2021.

HB2153 - Milk, Dairy Products: authorizes the labeling of any milk sold in this state as "Local Tennessee Milk", or a statement that indicates the milk is Tennessee milk, if the milk contains only milk produced in Tennessee.

SB0912 - Driver Licenses: allows a victim of identity theft to apply for and receive a new driver license with a new distinguishing number upon presenting proof of the crime, including a law enforcement report that lists the applicant as a victim of identity theft; allows the department of safety to charge a reasonable fee for reissuance of a driver license due to identity theft.

HB2024 - Criminal Procedure: revises and makes permanent and applicable statewide the Knox County pilot project that allows indigent criminal defendants to pay their court costs and litigation taxes through the performance of public service.

HB2039 - Bail, Bail Bonds requires bounty hunters to wear clothing that clearly identifies the person as a bounty hunter and prominently displays the words "bounty hunter" any time a bounty hunter is engaged in the functions of bounty hunting.

HB2323 - Sexual Offenders: allows a sexual offender whose victim was a minor to obtain sexual offender treatment in a location that is within 1,000 feet of a school, child care facility, public park, playground, recreation center, or public athletic field.

HB2330 - Students: prohibits the use of corporal punishment against a student with a disability who has an IEP or a Section 504 plan, with certain exceptions.

SB2015 - Local Education Agencies: prohibits LEAs from entering into a non-disclosure agreement during, or as a prerequisite to, settlement for any act of sexual misconduct; prohibits employees from assisting others in obtaining employment if the employee knows that the person has engaged in sexual misconduct involving a minor or student.

SB1335 - Boats, Boating: adds provisions regarding regulation of non-motorized vessels; deletes provision that exempts renters of watercraft who have completed a safety orientation from the requirement that any person born after January 1, 1989, who operates any vessel must successfully complete a boating safety examination and receive a certificate from the Tennessee wildlife resources agency or be accompanied on the vessel by a person who was born on or before January 1, 1989, or is 18 years of age or older and is certified to operate a vessel.

HB0521 - Education: requires all public high schools to place automated external defibrillator (AED) devices in schools; encourages public middle and elementary schools and private schools to place AED devices in schools.

HB1883 - Controlled Susbtances: clarifies that the present law that exempts certain oils containing cannabidiol and used for research or treatment of seizures or epilepsy will not be repealed on June 30, 2018.

