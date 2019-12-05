R & Co Salon to honor gift cards after GEO Hair Lab closes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a local hair salon closed its doors, another company is stepping up and honoring gift cards for customers.

This week, GEO Hair Lab closed with little notice to employees and most clients. Customers who purchased hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards were left unable to use them.

Now, Ross & Co (also called Ross the Boss) Salons says it will honor gift cards from GEO, with owner Ross Badgett saying after seeing the WATE 6 On Your Side story, he wanted to help.

We’re told customers with gift cards can call to set up a pre-holiday appointment. Ross Badgett is also offering for former GEO staff members to check out his business for job opportunities.

For employment opportunities, call 865-966-0300.

