Radio For Kids kicks off to help Children’s Hospital buy medical equipment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can help kids in need here in East Tennessee

It’s Radio For Kids day, when four local radio stations partner with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to raise money to buy life-saving medical equipment. It’s an annual tradition that has grown through the years thanks to community generosity.

You can donate by calling 865-656-KIDS or text the word, “RADIO” TO 51555.

Or, donate by going online to ETCH.com or to Venmo to the account, “East TN Childrens”