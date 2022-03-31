KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wears Valley family found a glimmer of hope through current chaos.

After fire threatened their home in Wears Valley on Wednesday night Tara Grissom and her family had to evacuate.

They found shelter for the night at a hotel in Townsend. When she opened the door Thursday morning she was met with a rainbow stretched across the sky.

Photo by Tara Grissom

“As scary and stressful as these fires are, God, put his love and promises in the sky,” Grissom said of the moment.

To help the victims of the wildfire, Sevier County leaders have relaunched Mountain Tough, which was created in the aftermath of the Gatlinburg wildfires.