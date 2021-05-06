Rainbow Falls Trail to close temporarily to replace log bridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will temporarily close a popular trail for two weeks to allow for the replacement of a foot-log bridge.

Rainbow Falls Trail will be closed weekly Monday through Thursday from May 10 to May 20. The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The closure will allow for the replacement of the foot-log bridge approximately two miles from the trailhead. A park release said the closure is necessary for the safety of the crew and visitors.





Photos: Great Smoky Mountains National Park Public Affairs Office

Hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other trails to the summit. The Boulevard, Bull Head, Alum Cave, and Trillium Gap trails all lead to Mt. Le Conte.

For more information about hiking in the park, please visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297.