RAM Clinic held in Grainger County for first time in 20 years, serves nearly 300 people

For some people right here East Tennessee, regular access access to basic medical care is a struggle, like getting an eye exam or a tooth pulled.

However, Remote Area Medical held a free clinic hoping to ease that burden, it’s their first clinic in Grainger County in 20 years.

“We are providing grassroot care to people who don’t have access to it, can’t afford it and desperatelt need it,” said RAM volunteer, Keith Forsyth.

Nearly 300 residents were given medical services that they otherwise have had to go without.

“We’ve also got our eye doctors that are seeing patients and making glasses here on site. Both things that a lot of people even if they have insurance they don’t have access to,” said Kim Faulkenbury. “A lot of insurance either doesn’t cove those guys, or they don’t have insurance or they can’t make their co pays. We get people from all walks.”

Gratitude was the feeling of the day as volunteers and medical professionals lent their time to help those in need.

“It’s awesome that people come out and actually have the heart and care about people enough to actually help,” said George Parker, Grainger County resident.

The clinic continues Sunday. It’s being held at Rutledge Middle School and doors open at 6 a.m. All medical services are free and no ID is required.