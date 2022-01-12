KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical in desperate need of volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals for their February clinic in Knoxville.
Volunteers help the group to be able to provide a wide range of medical care at no charge. RAM asks that if you are one of the following to consider volunteering.
- Doctors
- Surgeons
- Physician assistants
- Nurse practitioners
- Nurses
- Dentists
- Dental surgeons
- Ophthalmologists
- Optometrists
- Vision care professionals
- Interpreters
They are also in need of volunteers to help set up and takedown. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call at 865-579-1530. The clinic will take place on Feb. 11-13 clinic at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building, 3301 E Magnolia Ave.
