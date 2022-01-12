KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical in desperate need of volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals for their February clinic in Knoxville.

Volunteers help the group to be able to provide a wide range of medical care at no charge. RAM asks that if you are one of the following to consider volunteering.

Doctors

Surgeons

Physician assistants

Nurse practitioners

Nurses

Dentists

Dental surgeons

Ophthalmologists

Optometrists

Vision care professionals

Interpreters

They are also in need of volunteers to help set up and takedown. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call at 865-579-1530. The clinic will take place on Feb. 11-13 clinic at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building, 3301 E Magnolia Ave.