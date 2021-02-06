RAM offering COVID-19 testing during weekend clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is continuing the mission of giving back to people in need.

RAM is holding a free clinic this weekend with free dental, vision and healthcare services at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building in Knoxville.

This marks the first clinic of 2021 for RAM in Knoxville. You can take part in the final day of RAM on Sunday, Feb. 7, with doors opening at 6 a.m.

The parking lot for Sunday’s event opens on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10 p.m.

All services are free of charge and no ID is required.

RAM is also be assisting with a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event throughout the weekend.

The testing will take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in a designated area in the parking lot at the Jacob Building. The event will be managed by the teams at CONNECT Ministries and New Direction Healthcare Solutions. The Tennessee Department of Health will be providing the nasopharyngeal swabs.

All tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are free of cost to the general public.