Random Acts of Flowers delivers 500,000th bouquet as co-founder departs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25 (WATE) — Random Acts of Flowers has been brightening nursing homes and hospital rooms for 12 years touching thousands of lives. It reached a milestone in its mission Thursday.

Co-founders Larsen and Adrian Jay delivered the nonprofit’s 500,000th bouquet as Larsen is set to step away from the company. The two delivered 500 floral arrangements ending with the final one given out at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“I never imagined how far reaching this would be when we started Random Acts of Flowers,” Larsen said. “We owe so much to the thousands of volunteers, the community leaders, our floral and health care partners, and our donors who share our vision to nurture a culture of care and compassion.”

Larsen began the nonprofit after suffering a near-fatal accident and personally experiencing the healing power of flowers during his recovery.

“We really thought we’d get it up and running and pass it off,” he said. “No idea it would be a nationwide movement and help so many people, much less deliver 500,000 bouquets.”

“The bouquets are so uplifting … caregivers, nurses, doctors, it really does have a touchpoint each time we go into a facility,” co-founder Adrian said.









Random Acts of Flowers co-founders Larsen and Adrian Jay delivered the nonprofit’s 500,000th bouquet on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as Larsen is set to step away from the company. The two delivered 500 floral arrangements ending with the final one given out at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

UT Medical Center Chaplain Anne Sprouse accepted the special milestone floral bouquet. Sprouse took it to the 10th floor trauma unit where Larsen was a patient and the idea for Random Acts of Flowers was conceived in 2007.

Jay transitioned the national organization to a branch operation model of independent affiliates earlier this year. The nonprofit now has branches in Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, Florida.

“Random Acts of Flowers has an incredible team with a dedicated and passionate board of directors,” Jay said. “I have full confidence in their ability to take the organization to the next level while maintaining my original vision and mission of serving those most vulnerable in the health care community.

“My hope is that the community will continue to support Random Acts of Flowers with financial and floral donations. There is so much goodwill that comes from RAF’s deliveries to neighbors in hospitals, senior care facilities and hospice. I believe it’s an important part of this community that people will cherish as much as I have.”

