Randy Travis cancels Knoxville tour date, keeps 3 stops

NEW YORK (WATE) — Randy Travis has cancelled all but three stop on his upcoming tour according to Billboard.

The Music of Randy Travis tour was supposed to begin next Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Indianapolis and make a stop Oct. 25 in Knoxville but now only three tour dates remain.

The country music icon’s representatives told Billboard production and content issues led to the cancellations.

The remaining dates are Oct. 17 in Evansville, Indiana, Oct. 19 in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Oct. 19 in Nashville at the Rhyman Auditorium.