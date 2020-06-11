KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department will temporarily not be responding to traffic crashes unless there is an injury or disabled vehicles are blocking the roadway because of technical issues from the City of Knoxville ransomware attack.
Those needing a report should do so through their insurance provider, a Police Department spokesman said.
No additional city services or patrol functions have been impacted.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Ransomware attack’ preventing Knoxville Police from responding to minor traffic accidents
- Congressional Black Caucus holds forum on racial inequity in policing
- HomeSource East Tennessee lends a helping hand with rent and mortgages
- University of Tennessee says student in racist and threatening video is no longer enrolled
- Dow sinks 1,800 as virus cases rise, deflating optimism