‘Ransomware attack’ preventing Knoxville Police from responding to minor traffic accidents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department will temporarily not be responding to traffic crashes unless there is an injury or disabled vehicles are blocking the roadway because of technical issues from the City of Knoxville ransomware attack.

Those needing a report should do so through their insurance provider, a Police Department spokesman said.

No additional city services or patrol functions have been impacted.

