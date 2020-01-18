Read City USA book drive aims to improve family literacy in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greater Schools Partnership, Knox County Schools and WATE 6 On Your Side are coming together to improve family literacy with the Read City USA Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive.

Read City USA is an initiative that seeks to help improve family literacy in Knox County. One of the best ways to do this — by putting books into the hands of students who need them.

WATE anchors Lori Tucker and Madisen Keavy will represent six Knox County Schools in collecting new, hardback elementary-level books for Great Schools Partnership and Knox County community schools.

WATE will represent the following schools: Concord Christian School Upper, Concord Christian School Lower, Career Magnet Academy, Copper Ridge Elementary, Green Magnet Academy, Holston Middle School, Pride and Joy Children’s Academy, Sacred Heart Cathedral School and Vine Middle School.

How you can help

To donate books on behalf of your school and WATE, email LTucker@wate.com or MKeavy@wate.com, or call the mayor’s office at 215-2005 to coordinate a drop-off or pick-up.

The winner of the Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive will be announced at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 10 at Wild Wings Café in Turkey Creek.

If WATE collects the most books by the end of the Drive, YOU will win a lunch with the Mayor! Help them win the Drive-by working with your school families to collect books on their behalf.