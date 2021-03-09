Realtors association announces support for special tax district around proposed downtown baseball stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal for a baseball stadium in downtown Knoxville has gained more support after the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors announced its support for state legislation that would create a special tax district around the site of the proposed stadium, should it be approved.

KAAR is urging the Tennessee General Assembly to vote for Senate Bill 783 and House Bill 1204, which is sponsored by legislators Massey and Zachary.

“This legislation does not represent a vote for or against stadium developments. Rather, its passage will ensure the City of Knoxville and Knox County are equipped with the tools and financing mechanisms necessary to proceed with negotiations and the continued exploration of the proposed multi-use stadium development in downtown Knoxville. We believe the proposed stadium project and the associated development represent an important opportunity for the Knoxville Area and fully support our local governments’ effort to bring a formal proposal to their respective governing body for consideration. For this reason, the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® and our nearly 5,500 members across East Tennessee ask state legislators to support SB783/HB1204.” KAAR

Knoxville City Council is set to vote on a resolution Tuesday night backing the special tax district — and KAAR has sent a letter to the council asking members to vote in favor of the resolution supporting the legislation.