$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate 784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, including 3 deaths state health department reports
Realtors go virtual to keep selling homes during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With a growing number of coronavirus cases, realtors are having to find new ways to show properties as the pandemic prompts people to stay home.     

In Karns, Real Estate Agent Andy McGranaghan with Coldwell Banker Wallace prepared a virtual home tour today. Andy and his photographer Alex Shelton have used video technology for more than two years to showcase homes. 

But with the Realtor’s Association advising companies to avoid open houses to curb the potential transmission of the coronavirus, a virtual home tour is the answer to staying relevant. 

“Now we can take video and show them this home and they can have a good idea of the space here without ever stepping foot,” McGranaghan said. 

Virtual tours can show a sellers’ home with enough realism that it can replace walking into open houses. 

“So far in this last week or so has been an interesting challenge that the realtors in this community have adopted and taken on. We have seen a lot more activity online. A lot of more virtual showings that are paying off,” McGranaghan said.  

With the pandemic this is a good alternative for realtors show homes.   

“We are taking all precautions to make sure the house is properly sanitized before people come in and do a showing of the home. But this is a great way for them to get a look at the house,” Shelton said.  

The finished product can be seen on major real estate websites. It never needs a break and social distancing is not a problem. 

The virtual online connection to buyers is becoming an important tool for the real estate industry to stay in business during these difficult times.

“People have to move. They’re moving out of the state, changing jobs. We want to be there to help them in a safe way. And this is a way we can do that,” McGranaghan said. 

