Realty company gifts ‘smiling faces’ photo buttons of HVA staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Masks and face coverings will be required for students and staff to wear in Knox County Schools buildings this fall to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, hindering many from smiling at one another with their whole face.

The upcoming school year will look different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but especially since students choosing to attend school in-person wouldn’t be able to see the smiling faces of teachers and staff; however, a local real estate company has changed that aspect of the new back-to-school scenario with a gift of photo buttons.

The buttons will be worn by teachers and staff at Hardin Valley Academy showing their smiling faces so students can know what they look like beneath the mask they’re required to wear in school.

Hardin Valley Academy posted to its Facebook page on Friday a thank-you note to Adam Wilson Realty for the gift of the photo buttons of its entire staff.

Students head back to school on Monday, Aug. 24.

KCS Board of Education approves mask policy

On Friday evening, KCS superintendent Bob Thomas sent the following message to families:

“Dear KCS families,

“The new school year is almost here, and I wanted to provide a brief update about the fall semester. As we have previously announced, the first day of class will be on Monday, August 24. This will be a half-day for all students, including those receiving on-campus, in-person instruction and those who are enrolled in our virtual learning program.

“Students who will be receiving on-campus, in-person instruction at our school buildings should also be aware that the Board of Education on August 12 approved a new policy related to the use of face coverings or masks. Under that policy, all employees, visitors and K-12 students will be required to wear a face covering or mask in our school buildings or while riding school-provided transportation.

The only exceptions are for:

Eating and drinking; A documented medical condition; A health, behavioral, or other disability concern, as noted in a student’s IEP or 504 plan(s), which will be addressed on an individual basis and afforded all protections and safeguards under federal and state law; Specific instructional needs and other activities (such as when 6 feet distancing can be maintained, outdoor recess and / or other appropriately distanced activities); and Special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the school principal.

“We all know that masks are awkward, and I would prefer that no one had to wear them. But wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it’s a tangible way to protect our friends, teachers, employees and family members. In Knox County we look out for our neighbors, and I’m confident that our school communities will work to protect one another.”