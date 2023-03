Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Knoxville from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: Bubble Tea

– Address: 11527 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934

– Read more on Yelp

Fire & Salt

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Southern

– Address: 792 Briarcliff Ave Oak Ridge, TN 37830

– Read more on Yelp

CM Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: Korean

– Address: 115 Brooklawn St Farragut, TN 37934

– Read more on Yelp

Andy’s Pizza & More II

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 156 Bus Terminal Rd Oak Ridge, TN 37830

– Read more on Yelp

Pinchy’s Lobster & Beer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Beer Gardens

– Address: 212 Court Ave Sevierville, TN 37862

– Read more on Yelp