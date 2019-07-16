Recode Knoxville up for debate Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mayor Madeline Rogero spoke about Recode Knoxville ahead of Tuesday night’s city council session.

Recode Knoxville is the comprehensive overhaul of city zoning rules. WATE 6 On Your Side has been following the development of this effort and debate over what it comes with since earlier this year.

The City Council was set to vote on Recode Knoxville back in May, but a number of questions were raised and leaders delayed the vote.

Tuesday, Mayor Rogero gave her take on what Recode aims to do.

