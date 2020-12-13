Records: Suspect arrested in connection to vehicular homicide case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is now facing a charge for vehicular homicide, according to records from Knox County Court.

According to records, Dustin Benjamin Dippel, 35, is facing a charge of vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

In the charge report, Dippel reportedly committed the offense on Thursday around 6:40 p.m. at Western Avenue near Summerfield Drive. Dippel allegedly left the road onto the right shoulder, hitting two mailboxes and a metal utility pole before coming to a stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash, according to the report.

Authorities say Dippel admitted to taking suboxone and amphetamines before the crash.

He remains in Knox County Jail as of Saturday evening and is expected back in court Dec. 29.