KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been rescued after he was stuck in a vertical boom lift according to the Knox County Rescue Squad.

A Rural Metro spokesperson said a man was in a lift, cutting branches when one fell on the lift’s control panel breaking it and trapping him 50 feet in the air. He was stuck in the basket for two and a half hours before Rural Metro arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The man is safely on the ground thanks to efforts by Rural Metro and the Knox County Rescue Squad. The rescue squad shared that he had been rescued at 10:48 p.m.

Strong winds are expected ahead of overnight storms so a quick rescue was needed.