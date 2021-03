MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters were fighting hotspots at an apartment fire in Maynardville Monday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Main Street and everyone was able to make it out safely. The fire started as a cooking fire in an end unit, according to a fire official.

The building consisted of four units and the American Red Cross is working to help those displaced from the fire.