KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Salvation Army of Knoxville’s Red Kettle campaign will officially kick off on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Knoxville Ice Bears game.

The Ice Bears’ “Chilly Bear” mascot will be joined by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and The Salvation Army of Knoxville’s Area Commanders, Majors Cameron and Paula Henderson to make the first donation and ring the Salvation Army’s iconic red bells just prior to the Ice Bears’ ceremonial puck drop.

“This is the second time that we have partnered with the Ice Bears for our Red Kettle Campaign kick-off, and we love the partnership and comradery,” said April Keeton, Grant and Volunteer Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Knoxville. “We are excited to share our kick-off with the fantastic team of passionate Ice Bears fans and showcase all the great things The Salvation Army does in our community.”

“We are proud to support The Salvation Army and involve our fans in this fun celebration kicking off the Red Kettle Campaign. Bells will be passed out to ticket holders so that they can ring in the campaign kick-off together and cheer on our Ice Bears with some extra noise,” said Mike Murray, President of the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Before the game, the Salvation Army of Knoxville’s Disaster Relief Canteen Truck will be outside the Knoxville Civic Coliseum serving donuts along with other “Touch A Truck” vehicles for the Ice Bear’s themed Pride In America Night. Doors open at 6:10 p.m. for season ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. The Ice Bears will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:35 p.m.

The Salvation Army invites anyone to join the campaign by volunteering at any of the various locations throughout Knoxville or donating through one of the red kettles. ​For more information, visit https://www.salvationarmyknoxville.org/.