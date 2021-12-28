KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Willow, Rose and Ruby made their Zoo Knoxville debut Tuesday. The 1-and-a-half-year-old red pandas moved into Red Panda Village after making their way south from John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The zoo announced in August the trio would be leaving their parents Wasabi and Wyatt for Knoxville which is renowned for its conservation work with red pandas. More endangered red pandas have been born in Knoxville than any other zoo worldwide.

The red pandas will join two lion cubs that were born just before Christmas.