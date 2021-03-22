Regional forensic center receives full accreditation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center has received full accreditation after it received an onsite inspection of 350 specific items from the National Association of Medical Examiners last summer.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs calls this past year one of the most gruesome on record for forensic center staff.

“Their work is important but can really take a toll emotionally and almost everything is behind the scenes. I am grateful for the staff and admire what they do.” Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs

According to their website, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC) is the Medical Examiner for Knox and Anderson Counties; it also serves 21 other counties in Tennessee.